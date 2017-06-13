Ozzfest Meets Knotfest 2017 Announcement Slated For July 10th

An Ozzfest Meets Knotfest 2017 event page has been launched via Facebook here, stating that an event announcement will be made on July 10th at 8:00am PST. Ozzy Osbourne has also posted a photo via Twitter hinting at the festival's return later this year.

Ozzfest Meets Knotfest - the ultimate double-header music and lifestyle weekend was launched in 2016 on September 24th (Ozzfest) and Sunday, September 25th (Knotfest) at San Manuel Amphitheater and Festival Grounds in San Bernardino, CA. Stay tuned for updates on plans for Ozzfest Meets Knotfest 2017.