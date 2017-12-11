OZZFEST MEETS KNOTFEST – ESP Guitars Recap Video Streaming

No matter where you looked at Ozzfest meets Knotfest held on November 4th/5th, 2017, ESP was in your face. From the stages, where over 28 players in more than 18 bands proudly rocked their ESPs, ESP E-IIs, and LTDs for the crowds, to the Musicians Institute tent where visitors got to try out some of their coolest guitars and basses, it was a great weekend for us, our instruments, and the people who play them. Check out this recap video that gives you a little glimpse of the action. For more info, head to ESP Guitars.

A video wrap-up of the Knotfest portion of the 2017 Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, which was held November 5th in Devore, California, can be seen below.

This marked the second time Ozzy Osbourne's Ozzfest merged with Slipknot's Knotfest for a two-day heavy metal extravaganza. In 2016, Slipknot headlined one night, with Black Sabbath headlining the other. In 2017, Ozzy headlined the first night, and Rob Zombie headlined the second.