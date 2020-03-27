OZZY And SHARON OSBOURNE Back In Los Angeles; "They Are Doing Well And Are Safe And Sound For Now," Says KELLY OSBOURNE

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter, Kelly Osbourne, took to Instagram to share a photo of her family practicing safe distancing in light of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. They are pictured around the pool, masks and gloves included.

Says Kelly: "Today was the first time I got to see my parents in almost 3 weeks!!! Even though i did not get to hug them... at this point I will take what I can get. They are doing well and are save and sound for now. Thank you so much for your continued well wishes love and support. We will get through this together. I love you all 💜 stay safe."