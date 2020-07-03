OZZY & JACK OSBOURNE Head To The Wild West; Ozzy & Jack's World Detour Sneak Peek Video

This week, Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour is headed to the good old USA for a stop at Mt. Rushmore.

Jack wants to get an up-close and personal look at the historic site from a helicopter, but Ozzy wants nothing to do with it. So, the two settle their differences the ol’ Wild West way: a quick draw shoot out.

On the road to Rushmore, father and son pan for gold, go inside a Minuteman Nuclear missile site, detour through Deadwood to visit Wild Bill Hickok’s grave and get face to face with Crazy Horse.

Get a sneak peek below of their adventures panning gold with a man known as “Rattlesnake Rick”, then join in on the road trip next Thursday night starting at 9/8c on AXS TV.