OZZY OSBOURNE Adds Two New Zealand Dates To No More Tours 2; JUDAS PRIEST To Support

TVNZ is reporting that Ozzy Osbourne has confirmed two shows in New Zealand in March 2019 as part of his No More Tours 2.

Ozzy will play shows in Christchurch at Horncastle Arena on March 13th, and Auckland’s Spark Arena on March 16th. Judas Priest will open for Osbourne on the dates.

In a recent interview with Philly.com, Ozzy has again reiterated that his No More Tours 2 does not mean he’s retiring.

"What I'm stopping is doing what I'm doing now, going around the world all the time," Osbourne said. "I wish people would understand I'm not retiring. Is it my bad English accent? It's called the No More Tours tour. It doesn't say 'No more tours ever'."

Ozzy and Judas Priest are both on board for the 2019 instalment of Australia's Download festival, scheduled to take place in Sydney (March 9th at Parramatta Park) and Melbourne (March 11th at Fleminton Racecourse).

Other acts confirmed for the festival include Slayer, Alice In Chains, Ghost, Rise Against, The Amity Affliction, Anthrax, Halestorm, Behemoth and more.

