OZZY OSBOURNE, ALICE COOPER, JAMES HETFIELD, VINCE NEIL And More Offer 70th Birthday Greetings To SAMMY HAGAR; Video

Rock legend Sammy Hagar turned 70 years old on October 13th. In the video below, Sammy gets an onslaught of birthday greetings from friends including Shep Gordon, Alice Cooper, Chad Smith, Rob Zombie, Vince Neil, Chris Jericho, Mick Jones, Rick Nielsen, Eddie Money, Joe Satriani, Tommy Shaw, Dave Mason, Kevin Cronin, Don Felder, Ozzy Osbourne, James Hetfield, and many more.

Sammy Hagar is bringing his epic multi-night birthday bash at his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to movie theaters nationwide on December 5th. Cameras will be on hand to capture all the action at the rock legend’s world-famous bar for this exclusive cinema event including performances by Toby Keith, Chad Kroeger (Nickelback), Darryl McDaniels (Run DMC), Eddie Money, Vinnie Paul (Pantera), Jerry Cantrell (Alice In Chains), Bob Weir, The Circle’s Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, Vic Johnson, Kenny Aronoff and more.

Presented by Fathom Events and AXS, Red Til I’m Dead: Sammy Hagar’s Rock-N-Roll Birthday Party will feature the best of the performances and party action from the four-day rock spectacular when it hits cinemas nationwide for one night on Tuesday, December 5th at 7:30 PM, local time. Moviegoers will also enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at the music that spans the career of the one and only Red Rocker, plus birthday wishes from famous friends.

“I've been celebrating my birthday in Cabo for almost 30 years and I couldn't begin to pick a favorite year,” said Sammy Hagar. “I’ve had hundreds of friends who’ve come down to perform and party. Each year is packed with so many insane collaborations and moments that I'm just happy that the rest of the world can finally get in -- and celebrate alongside us as it unfolds on the big screen.”

Tickets for Red Til I’m Dead: Sammy Hagar’s Rock-N-Roll Birthday Party are available now at this location, or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the US will be able to enjoy the event in select movie theaters through Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Sammy Hagar is a Grammy-winning singer and songwriter who has sold more than 80 million albums during his four decades as a solo artist and frontman for bands including Montrose, Van Halen, Chickenfoot and The Circle. He was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with Van Halen in 2007, is also a #1 New York Times bestselling author, host of the TV series Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar, restaurateur and spirits entrepreneur. He turned his love for Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and hand-crafted tequila into an empire with the Cabo Wabo Cantinas and Tequila and has since added nine restaurants throughout the United States, the award-winning Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum, and in 2017 launched a new Santo Mezquila with Adam Levine.

“Sammy’s parties in Cabo have become legendary, with a lottery system determining which fans receive the incredibly-limited tickets,” said Fathom Events VP of Programming Kymberli Frueh. “We are pleased to partner with AXS to give ‘Redheads’ nationwide the opportunity to join the party from their local movie theater.”