OZZY OSBOURNE And ALICE COOPER Name Their Favorite Singer / Songwriter Albums Of All Time

In a new Forbes.com article compiled by Steve Baltin, 70 artists reveal their favourite singer / songwriter albums of all time. Following is an excerpt from the list:

Ozzy Osbourne - Imagine, John Lennon

"I must have played this album thousands of times over the years. The songs (‘Imagine’, ‘Jealous Guy’, ‘Gimme Some Truth’) are just timeless, which is the sign of what a great songwriter John Lennon was. Lennon was a poet, a rebel and had an incredible passion, all of which are so evident on this landmark album. I cannot believe that we will be celebrating its 50th anniversary next year."

Alice Cooper - Eli And The Thirteenth Confession, Laura Nyro

"That and her first album, you listen and there's not one mistake anywhere on it. And you sit there and go, 'That's songwriting.' And the other one is maybe Burt Bacharach's Greatest Hits. Every single song is perfect, absolutely perfect. You listen to that and it's like listening to The Beatles. There are only two people I can think of that write perfect songs. That's The Beatles and Burt Bacharach. Laura Nyro's stuff was so personal, but it was so well written and so well sung. When I go to write with somebody, maybe I'll go to their house and all of a sudden I see a Laura Nyro album or I'll start out by saying Burt Bacharach. And I don't care how heavy metal the guy is, they go, 'Yeah, oh yeah.'"

