OZZY OSBOURNE And ELTON JOHN Are Collaborating On A Song

According to Sharon Osbourne, her husband Ozzy Osbourne and music legend Elton John are collaborating on a song together.

Sharon revealed the news on The Talk today remarking, “There is new music and it's great. He's got his friends playing on it. He’s doing a song with Elton [John]. There is so much good stuff.”

It is unknown if the song will be featured on Ozzy's new album Ordinary Man, set for release this year via Epic Records.

Ozzy Osbourne has released a music video for his new single, "Straight To Hell". The song will be included on his upcoming new album, Ordinary Man, coming soon from Epic Records. Watch the new clip below:

Ordinary Man was recorded in Los Angeles and features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. Complete details are forthcoming.

