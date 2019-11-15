OZZY OSBOURNE And Family Are "The Closest We’ve Ever Come" To Accepting Offer To Reboot "The Osbournes" Reality Series, Says KELLY OSBOURNE

People.com are reporting that after nearly 15 years, Ozzy Osbourne and his family could be bringing their MTV reality show, The Osbournes", back to television.

“The first season was such a magical time in my family’s life because we had no idea what we were doing. We had no idea that the show would be so successful,” Kelly Osbourne, 35, told PeopleTV’s Reality Check.

“When I signed the contract for MTV, I was 15 years old and to see what it turned into, we didn’t know how people would perceive us or anything. And then suddenly wake up one day and literally be one of the most famous 16-year-olds in the world just being yourself. I think that is the most raw and vulnerable you will see any family on TV. And then it all kind of was like an explosion of too much reality for us,” she explained.

The four-season MTV reality series, which starred Ozzy, Sharon, Jack and Kelly Osbourne, aired from 2002-05 and took an inside look at the unfiltered lives of the rockstar and his family. In the time since the show ended, there have been numerous talks about the Osbournes making a reality TV comeback. And according to Kelly, the family recently came very close to saying yes to a revival.

“I’m not joking, every single year about every three months or so someone else gives us another offer and we keep saying no,” said Kelly, who was unmasked as the Ladybug on Wednesday’s The Masked Singer.

“It keeps coming ’round. Right now there’s another offer on the table and I think this is the closest we’ve ever come to accepting one,” she shared. “But whether that will happen or not, I don’t know.”

Read more at People.com.