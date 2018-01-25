OZZY OSBOURNE And Family Land At #39 On The UK's Rich List 2018

The Birmingham Post is reporting that Ozzy Osbourne and his family are sitting comfortably at #39 on the Rich List 2018 in the UK. His company, Monowise, has a turnover of nearly £5 million (approximately 7,147,510.00 US) and is doing nicely, boosted by past tours as a solo artist and with Black Sabbath and his 100 million album sales. Additionally, Osbourne's wife Sharon makes a sizeable contribution with US talk show earnings and TV advertising work as well as her X Factor appearances (six seasons). She has also sold two million copies of her autobiography, Extreme.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Ozzy Osbourne fans will have to cough up over £1700 (approximately $2,345.00 US, which includes the festival weekend ticket) for the backstage package to meet him at Download Festival 2018 at Donington Park, UK. This includes a personal photograph, dressing room access and a Q&A with Osbourne himself.

A Meet & Greet package is also available for £545 ($751 US).

The three day Download Festival takes place June 8th to 10th, 2018 at the spiritual home of rock in Donington Park, Leicestershire. Tickets are on sale now at this location.

Ozzy Osbourne has set up a virtual donor drive to help find suitable bone marrow donors to fight against blood cancer, reports Indiana University's The Penn Online.

The 69-year-old rocker has launched a drive on the website DKMS.org, which is a non-profit organization dedicated to ending blood cancer and blood disorders, by raising awareness and recruiting life-saving bone marrow donors who will help give someone a chance of surviving their illness.

Ozzy's page has been set up through his work with charity Love Hope Strength, which was founded by The Alarm frontman Mike Peters, who is himself a two-time cancer survivor.

A short statement from Ozzy on his virtual donor drive reads: "Please do me a favor and see if you are eligible to register with Love Hope Strength to be a life saving marrow donor for a potential patient in need of a bone marrow match!"

Read more at thepenn.org, and visit Ozzy's virtual donor drive page here.