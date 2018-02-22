OZZY OSBOURNE And Family To Launch "The Osbournes Podcast" In March; Teaser Streaming

13 years on from their reality series, Ozzy Osbourne and family will launch The Osbournes Podcast on March 5th.

Take a ride with America's favourite rock n' roll family as they reminisce about the Emmy Award winning MTV series, swap stories with their most fascinating friends and catch up on present day events. In this ten episode podcast, Jack will lead Sharon, Ozzy and Kelly on a wild, unfiltered and unpredictable journey filled with laughter, love and everything it means to be an Osbourne.

Jack Osbourne, who will serve as the de facto host of the podcast, tells The Hollywood Reporter that the idea was born out of his own love of the audio format. "There's been talk about bringing The Osbournes back, but it would never work," he says. "I thought, 'Well, this is probably the next best thing.'"

In Episode 1: Thirteen years after their sleeper-hit reality TV show premiered, the Osbournes reflect on how a one-off idea - that wasn’t supposed to be would, ultimately changed their lives forever. Ozzy finally gets to meet Elizabeth Taylor, and along the way bumps into Kermit The Frog and the Queen of England. Sharon explains her theories on the show’s success, and how inviting cameras into her home encouraged those watching to become a part of the family. Jack and Kelly discuss how overnight stardom may have played a role in warping their innocent and impressionable teenage minds.

