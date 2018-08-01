OZZY OSBOURNE And Son To Receive Performance From The Alabama State University Marching Band For Ozzy & Jack's World Detour; Video Preview Available

Season 3 of Ozzy & Jack's World Detour is currently airing Wednesday's on the A&E Network. Al.com is reporting Ozzy Osbourne and his son Jack will receive a special performance from The Alabama State University Mighty Marching Hornets Band. The episode will air tonight at 8 PM on A&E.

The band performs renditions of Black Sabbath's "Iron Man" and "N.I.B.," as Ozzy and Jack give them standing ovations.

"That's brilliant!" Ozzy exclaims during the show. The description for tonight's episode reads, "With Pearl in tow, Ozzy and Jack head to Alabama where Jack's childhood dream will be fulfilled at Huntsville's Space Camp; before they launch into space, Ozzy has a surprise for Jack --- a visit with Dave Turner, the Rock and Roll Redneck."