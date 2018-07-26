OZZY OSBOURNE And Son Visit Alabama's Space Camp For Ozzy & Jack's World Detour; Preview Video

Season 3 of Ozzy & Jack's World Detour is currently airing Wednesday's on the A&E Network. AL.com reports that Ozzy and Jack visited the Space Camp facility in Huntsville, Alabama for an upcoming episode titled "Lizard Of Oz", which premieres a 8 PM, central on August 1st.

A preview clip depicts Osbourne remarking, "I'm dressed up like a Thanksgiving turkey," while suspended midair and wearing a spacesuit. Later, the singer seems to be imagining a news report if things had gone wrong there: "Ozzy Osbourne breaks neck. He fell off a make-believe rocket."

Watch the clip below: