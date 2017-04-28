OZZY OSBOURNE And ZAKK WYLDE Reunite For 2017 Tour!

For the first time in more than a decade, Ozzy Osbourne and Zakk Wylde are together again.

Known as one of rock's most lethal singer and guitarist pairings, the two will hit the road for a series of Ozzy headlining shows in the US this summer and fall, beginning July 14th (see dates below). While they've performed together over the years, these shows are the first collaboration for the duo for a full tour since 2006. These dates also mark Ozzy’s first solo tour in the US in years beyond one Ozzy & Friends performance at the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans, LA in October 2015.

Ozzy and Zakk first teamed up 30 years ago when Zakk (who Ozzy describes as "a f***ing absolutely amazing guitar player") joined Ozzy’s band in 1987; they last recorded in 2007 on Ozzy’s acclaimed Black Rain album.

In addition to reuniting with Zakk Wylde on guitar, Ozzy’s band will include longtime collaborators Blasko (bass), Tommy Clufetos (drums) and Adam Wakeman (keyboards). Ozzy’s tour dates kick off in July at the Rock USA Festival in Oshkosh, WI with additional dates to be announced in the coming weeks.

"I'm so happy to be getting back on the road with Zakk, Blasko, Tommy and Adam," says Ozzy. "This is what I do. This is where I belong, on the road."

"I'm really looking forward to The hardcore powahlifting training sessions with Ozzy as well as playing music in between sets of heavy squats, benching and deadlifts," Zakk Wylde adds.

Next up for Ozzy: prepping for a new solo album for 2018 on Epic.

Ozzy’s initial 2017 tour dates are as follows:

July

14 - Oshkosh, WI - Rock USA Festival

16 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Open Air Festival

August

9 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip

21 - Cartersville, IL - Moonstock Festival

(Photo - Mark Weiss)