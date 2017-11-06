OZZY OSBOURNE Announces Farewell World Tour; First 2018 Summer Festival Appearances Confirmed

Five decades. 18,262 days. More than 2,500 shows. On his upcoming farewell world tour, Ozzy Osbourne - Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy winning singer and songwriter - will celebrate more than five decades as a performer (both as a solo artist and as lead singer of Black Sabbath which formed in 1968). This tour, expected to take Ozzy around the world with dates into 2020, will mark the end of global touring for the legendary artist, though he will continue to perform select live shows.

"People keep asking me when I'm retiring," Ozzy says. "This will be my final world tour, but I can't say I won't do some shows here and there."

The tour will kick off in 2018 with a show in Mexico, before heading to South America for Ozzy solo shows in three countries. Next up, a six-week European leg of headlining solo dates and festival performances that's set to launch Friday, June 1st, in Moscow, Russia. The beloved rock icon will subsequently headline a North American concert tour produced by Live Nation, details of which will be revealed in 2018.

For these dates, Ozzy will be joined by longtime collaborators Zakk Wylde (guitar), Blasko (bass), Tommy Clufetos (drums) and Adam Wakeman (keyboards).

Ozzy tour dates:

May

5 - Mexico - TBA

8 - Santiago, Chile - TBA

11 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - TBA

13 - São Paulo, Brazil - TBA

16 - Curitiba, Brazil - TBA

18 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil - TBA

20 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - TBA

June

1 - Moscow, Russia - Olympiisky

3 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Ice Palace (Ledovi Dvorets)

6 - Finland - TBA

8 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

10 - Donington, UK - Download Festival

13 - Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letnany

15 - Paris, France - Download Festival

17 - Italy - TBA

20 - Halden, Norway - Tons of Rock Festival

22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell Festival

24 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

26 - Krakow, Poland - Impact Festival

28 - Oberhausen, Germany - König-Pilsnet Arena

30 - Madrid, Spain - Download Festival

July

2 - Lisbon, Portugal - Meo Arena

Download Festival’s promoter, Andy Copping says: “We’re unbelievably excited to have Ozzy as one of the headliners next year. Already hailing from the midlands, Ozzy Osbourne is no stranger to Download, and after Black Sabbath closed the festival in 2016, how could I not ask The Prince of Darkness to come back all on his own? The Download family are without a shadow of a doubt, in for a treat.” (Ozzy, Zakk Wylde photo - Mark Weiss)