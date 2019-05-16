OZZY OSBOURNE Announces Rescheduled Hollywood Bowl Show

Ozzy Osbourne has just announced that his postponed Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl show will now take place Monday, July 27, 2020.

The concert – part of the itinerary of his recently announced new dates for his No More Tours 2 - will come near the end of Ozzy's 2020 North American shows, which kick off May 27 in Atlanta and conclude July 31 in Las Vegas.

Prior to the North American tour, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter will kick off a six-week European trek in Ozzy's native UK on January 31 before wrapping March 16 in Zurich, Switzerland. The tour includes stops throughout the UK - Nottingham, Dublin, Manchester, Newcastle, London (O2 Arena), Glasgow and Ozzy's Birmingham hometown - before heading to Europe for gigs in Germany, Finland, Sweden, Austria, Czech Republic, Italy and Switzerland.

Find Ozzy's complete tour itinerary here.