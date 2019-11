OZZY OSBOURNE Announces Rescheduled No More Tours 2 2020 UK / European Dates With JUDAS PRIEST

Ozzy Osbourne has just announced rescheduled shows in the UK and Europe on his No More Tours 2 tour.

The six-week trek - originally scheduled for January - now kicks off in Ozzy's native UK on October 23, 2020 before wrapping December 7 in Helsinki, Finland. The tour includes stops throughout the UK and sees the "Prince of Darkness" return to Birmingham for a hometown Halloween show. European dates include stops in Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden and Finland. Judas Priest remain as Special Guest across all dates.

Says Ozzy: "I can't wait to get off my ass and get going again, but you're just going to have to be a bit more patient. I want to be 100% ready to come out and knock your fucking socks off."

Dates:

October

23 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena

25 - Glasgow, UK - SSE Hydro

28 - London, UK - The O2

31 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

November

2 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

5 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

8 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

11 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle

13 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena

16 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

19 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

22 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Arena

24 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

26 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

28 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena

30 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

December

3 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Friends Arena

7 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena

Tickets remain valid for all rescheduled tour dates. Refunds can be sought at point of purchase.

Ozzy has released "Under The Graveyard”, his first new solo music in almost 10 years. A massive ballad that builds into a searing rocker, it's the first single from Ozzy’s forthcoming album, Ordinary Man, due out on Epic Records in early 2020. Get the song here, and listen below.

"This album was a gift from my higher power - it is proof to me that you should never give up," Ozzy says. “And this is quite possibly the most important album I have done in a very long time, probably since No More Tears."

Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums.

"It all started when [his daughter] Kelly comes in and says 'do you want to work on a Post Malone song?'" Ozzy explains. "My first thing was 'who the fuck is Post Malone?!' I went to Andrew's [Watt] house and he said we will work really quick. After we finished that song, he said 'would you be interested in starting an album.' I said 'that would be fucking great, but now I am thinking I don't want to be working in a basement studio for six months! And in just a short time, we had the album done. Duff [McKagan] and Chad [Smith] came in and we would go in and jam during the day and I would go work out the songs in the evenings. I previously had said to Sharon I should be doing an album, but in the back of my mind I was going 'I haven't got the fucking strength...' but Andrew pulled it out of me. I really hope people listen to it and enjoy it, because I put my heart and soul into this album."

Stay tuned for additional details on Ordinary Man in the coming weeks.