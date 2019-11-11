OZZY OSBOURNE Announces Rescheduled No More Tours 2 2020 UK / European Dates With JUDAS PRIEST
November 11, 2019, 31 minutes ago
Ozzy Osbourne has just announced rescheduled shows in the UK and Europe on his No More Tours 2 tour.
The six-week trek - originally scheduled for January - now kicks off in Ozzy's native UK on October 23, 2020 before wrapping December 7 in Helsinki, Finland. The tour includes stops throughout the UK and sees the "Prince of Darkness" return to Birmingham for a hometown Halloween show. European dates include stops in Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden and Finland. Judas Priest remain as Special Guest across all dates.
Says Ozzy: "I can't wait to get off my ass and get going again, but you're just going to have to be a bit more patient. I want to be 100% ready to come out and knock your fucking socks off."
Dates:
October
23 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena
25 - Glasgow, UK - SSE Hydro
28 - London, UK - The O2
31 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena
November
2 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena
5 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
8 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena
11 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle
13 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena
16 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
19 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
22 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Arena
24 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
26 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
28 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena
30 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
December
3 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena
5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Friends Arena
7 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena
Tickets remain valid for all rescheduled tour dates. Refunds can be sought at point of purchase.
Ozzy has released "Under The Graveyard”, his first new solo music in almost 10 years. A massive ballad that builds into a searing rocker, it's the first single from Ozzy’s forthcoming album, Ordinary Man, due out on Epic Records in early 2020. Get the song here, and listen below.
"This album was a gift from my higher power - it is proof to me that you should never give up," Ozzy says. “And this is quite possibly the most important album I have done in a very long time, probably since No More Tears."
Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums.
"It all started when [his daughter] Kelly comes in and says 'do you want to work on a Post Malone song?'" Ozzy explains. "My first thing was 'who the fuck is Post Malone?!' I went to Andrew's [Watt] house and he said we will work really quick. After we finished that song, he said 'would you be interested in starting an album.' I said 'that would be fucking great, but now I am thinking I don't want to be working in a basement studio for six months! And in just a short time, we had the album done. Duff [McKagan] and Chad [Smith] came in and we would go in and jam during the day and I would go work out the songs in the evenings. I previously had said to Sharon I should be doing an album, but in the back of my mind I was going 'I haven't got the fucking strength...' but Andrew pulled it out of me. I really hope people listen to it and enjoy it, because I put my heart and soul into this album."
Stay tuned for additional details on Ordinary Man in the coming weeks.