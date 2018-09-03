OZZY OSBOURNE Announces Select UK Dates With JUDAS PRIEST

Ozzy Osbourne has announced a new set of UK tour dates with his long-time collaborators Zakk Wylde (guitar), Blasko (bass), Tommy Clufetos (drums) and Adam Wakeman (keyboards).

The 2019 European leg kicks off in Dublin on January 30 with dates scheduled throughout the UK, including a night at London’s O2 Arena before continuing through Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, and Italy and concluding in Barcelona in early March.

Ozzy will be joined by metal gods Judas Priest for select dates on the tour. Tickets for the UK shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 7, at 9 AM.

"I've been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers," Ozzy said. "I'm looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades."

On his upcoming farewell world tour, produced by Live Nation, he will celebrate more than five decades as a performer (both as a solo artist and as lead singer of Black Sabbath which toured through Europe in 2017 on their farewell tour).





Ozzy Osbourne No More Tours 2 dates with Judas Priest:

February 2019

1 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

3 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

5 - Newcastle, UK - Metro Radio Arena

7 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro

9 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Aren