OZZY OSBOURNE Bassist BLASKO To Receive Advocacy Award From Southern California's Kitten Rescue

Word has come down that Ozzy Osbourne's bassist Robert "Blasko" Nicholson will be honored by Southern California's Kitten Rescue with its 2019 Advocacy Award for his work homing adoptable cats and kittens. Kitten Rescue is one of the state's largest non-profit animal rescue organizations.

Blasko: "Kitten Rescue and I met through mutual friends Geezer and Gloria Butler, and I have assisted in many of their fundraising events over the years. Most recently, I have dedicated myself to helping them with the adoptions of their black cats because they are typically difficult to find homes for. I am beyond honored to be the recipient of their Advocacy Award this year."

Kitten Rescue's executive director Sandra Harrison issued the following statement:

"Blasko is a true cat lover with a passion for advocating for homeless cats. He has made it his mission to raise awareness and increase adoptions for black cats in particular. Through his social media channels, he has highlighted Kitten Rescue's black cats and has been instrumental in helping us to place many black cats. He has also raised funds for Kitten Rescue over the years through his birthday fundraisers and as an official member of Team Kitten Rescue in the LA Big 5k. We are so excited to honor Blasko with this year's Advocacy Award."

Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler also commented, as did his wife Gloria.

Geezer: "As a fellow bass player and cat aficionado, I congratulate Blasko on a very well-deserved Advocacy Award. His work with rescuing cats, especially black cats, and helping to place them for adoption is an outstanding achievement, and worthy of this award. Congrats Blasko!"

Gloria Butler: "I remember when my husband and I first mentioned Kitten Rescue to Blasko. I knew, like us, he was a cat lover, but he’s certainly taken the lead in his passion for and allegiance with Kitten Rescue. He attends adoption events, really pushing those black cats. He even runs the marathon with them!! Who knew? Anyway, I'm so happy to see Blasko getting honored this year. Well deserved!"

