OZZY OSBOURNE - Behind The Scenes Footage From The Making Of "Under The Graveyard" Video

Behind the scenes footage from the making of the official cinematic music video for Ozzy Osbourne's new single "Under The Graveyard" has surfaced.

For his new video, for the #1 rock track "Under The Graveyard", Ozzy Osbourne re-teamed with acclaimed film director, screenwriter and music video director Jonas Akerlund (who worked with Osbourne on videos for "Let Me Hear You Scream" and "Gets Me Through"). Watch the video below.

The semi-autobiographical video was recently filmed in Los Angeles and features actors Jack Kilmer (as Ozzy Osbourne) and Jessica Barden (as Sharon Osbourne). Set in the late 70s in the early part of Ozzy's solo career, the clip shows the darkness of life and how a helping hand and love can change everything.

"For 'Under the Graveyard' Jonas (Akerlund) developed the story into a 'mini movie,'" says Ozzy. "But, to be quite honest, it's hard for me to watch because it takes me back to some of the darkest times in my life. Thankfully Sharon was there to pick me up and believe in me. It was the first time she was there to fully support me and build me back up, but it certainly wasn't the last."

"Under The Graveyard" recently captured the #1 position on the Rock Radio Chart and has eclipsed 5.4 million streams worldwide. It marks the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter's third #1 on this chart and his first in 10 years; "Under The Graveyard" is his first new solo music in as many years. It's the first track from Ozzy's forthcoming album, Ordinary Man, due out on Epic Records in early 2020.

Ordinary Man was recorded in Los Angeles and features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums.