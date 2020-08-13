OZZY OSBOURNE Biopic Will Be "A Lot More Real" Than QUEEN's Bohemian Rhapsody - "It’s An Adult Movie For Adults,” Says SHARON OSBOURNE

Rolling Stone is reporting that a film about the life of Ozzy Osbourne is in its “very, very early” stages, according to Jack Osbourne, whose production company is working on the picture. “We have a writer,” Ozzy’s son says. “We said to go from 1979 to 1996. I can’t say too much, but the film is an active development.”

“I hope it will be a story that everybody can relate to,” Sharon Osbourne says. “You don’t have to be a fan of the music, because it’s a story about a survivor. No matter what life throws at you, you pick yourself up and you start again. It’s just an amazing story of overcoming everything that’s thrown at you in your life.”

Sharon expects the film will be different from other recent Hollywood rock hits, like Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody. “It’s not like any other story,” she says. “It’s not like, ‘rock & roll, crazy, and now I’m a granddad.’ It’s so much more than that.”

She also hopes the film will be grittier than recent musician biopics, singling out Bohemian Rhapsody as “a Hallmark rock movie.” “I get why they did that, because it was for a younger generation,” she says. “It was squeaky clean. It was, ‘Those songs will live forever,’ and it turned a whole generation onto Queen’s music that had never heard before. So with that, it was phenomenal. But I don’t think it was a great movie. They changed the timing [of the story] and everything in it. That’s why it was, like, made ‘nice’ and that’s what made it a Hallmark movie.”

Although she hopes the Ozzy film will make fans out of moviegoers who don’t already know the Prince of Darkness’ music, she says they’re approaching it differently than Bohemian Rhapsody. “Our film will be a lot more real,” she says. “We don’t want it to be squeaky, shiny clean and all of that. We’re not making it for kids. It’s an adult movie for adults.”

Read more at RollingStone.com.