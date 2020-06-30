OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK SABBATH, PANTERA, MEGADETH, SLAYER, JUDAS PRIEST, IRON MAIDEN, METALLICA, MOTÖRHEAD And More - The Spirit Of Ozzfest Weekend Virtual Event Starts Friday

Most hard rock and heavy metal concerts have been canceled this year, but have no fear (and shed “No More Tears”) because SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard (Ch. 38)‘s is bringing you an exclusive virtual The Spirit Of Ozzfest Weekend.

Tune in to Ozzy’s Boneyard (Ch. 38) starting on Friday, July 3 at 5 PM, ET to board the virtual “Crazy Train” with Luc Carl and Jack Osbourne as they bring you live performances and exclusive stories from legendary Ozzfest alumni: Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Pantera, Megadeth, Slayer, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Metallica, and more (see the full list below). Click here to stream.

The Spirit Of Ozzfest Weekend will also rebroadcast throughout the weekend on SiriusXM’s Ozzy Boneyard on Saturday, July 4 at 12 AM, 12 PM, and 7 PM, ET; Sunday, July 5 at 2 AM, 10 AM, and 5 PM, ET; and Monday, July 6 at 8 AM, ET.

Artists: Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Metallica, Pantera, Megadeth, Hatebreed, Iron Maiden, System Of A Down, Judas Priest, Slayer, Motorhead, Slipknot, Tool, Down, Black Label Society, Sepultura.