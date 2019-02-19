OZZY OSBOURNE Cancels Australia, New Zealand And Japan Tour Dates

Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he will now cancel shows in Australia, New Zealand and Japan. This follows news of the postponement of the entire UK and European leg of his No More Tours 2 tour on doctors' orders.



"Ozzy recently developed pneumonia and has spent some time in hospital. Thankfully he is now through the worst part," says Sharon Osbourne. "His doctors have advised that he stay at home to recuperate for a full six weeks with no travel."

Organizers behind the first ever Download Festival in Japan, which will take place on March 21st, previously stated: "Following Ozzy’s recent postponement of UK and European tours due to ill health, the Download Japan team has been wishing for a speedy recovery in the hope that he would be able to perform at the festival. Unfortunately however, Ozzy has been forced to cancel his appearance at Download Japan 2019 on doctor’s orders. We apologize to his fans, and anyone inconvenienced by this news."