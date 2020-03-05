OZZY OSBOURNE Cancels SXSW Appearances

Following recent cancellations by major corporations, artists, record companies and studios because of the ongoing threat of the coronavirus, Ozzy Osbourne has likewise decided to cancel his upcoming appearance at SXSW.

Osbourne was scheduled to attend SXSW in support of the world premiere screening of Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne, a two-hour documentary special exploring the many lives and decade-spanning career of the rock legend which is set to air this summer on A&E.

The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne documentary will trace his life from his childhood in poverty and time in prison, to fronting Black Sabbath and successful solo career, to becoming one of rock's elder statesman and a loveable 21st century television dad. During his journey, Ozzy has continually reinvented himself and his career to propel himself toward greater success. As the Grammy-winning artist turns 70, he reflects on the intimate details of his successes, failures, and his unique ability for survival and perseverance. The documentary also features interviews with Sharon, Kelly and Jack Osbourne as well as friends and fellow musicians including Rick Rubin, Ice-T, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Jonathan Davis, Post Malone and more.