OZZY OSBOURNE Confirmed For Sturgis Buffalo Chip 2017; Video Trailer Streaming
April 11, 2017, 4 minutes ago
There is only one Ozzy Osbourne, a multi-platinum recording artist, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, founding member of Black Sabbath and Ozzfest, known to worshippers worldwide as the Godfather of Heavy Metal. On Wednesday, August 9th he will be astonishing fans at The Largest Music Festival in Motorcycling on the Sturgis Buffalo Chip’ s Wolfman Jack Stage. Osbourne chose to perform at the hub of the rally, the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, as one of just a handful of shows on his first solo US tour in six years. See an official band announcement video below.
“You never know what to expect with Ozzy, but you can be sure it will be over the top," said Rod Woodruff, President of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. “He puts on an incredible show and this is one of those performances you just can’t miss. You may not have another opportunity to see the legendary Ozzy Osbourne live on stage. I wonder if he’s still biting the heads off bats?”
Osbourne’s music is as relevant today as it was four decades ago when he joined Black Sabbath. Since the 1979 release of his first solo album, Blizzard Of Ozz and subsequent Diary Of A Madman, Osbourne has continued to amaze fans with his heavy metal wizardry. In June 2013, after more than three decades of waiting, original Black Sabbath members released their critically acclaimed album 13, which entered the charts at #1 in 13 countries. In 2014, the group won a Grammy Award in the “Best Metal” category for the single “God is Dead?” Later that year Ozzy was presented with the “Global Icon” award at the 2014 Europe Music Awards in Glasgow.
As the largest and most easily accessed concert and camping venue east of Sturgis, concert attendees not already camping at the Buffalo Chip will be able to access the free parking area at the east gate, about 5 miles from exit 37 on I-90. Passes purchased for Wednesday, August 9th include the Roland Sands Design Super Hooligan races presented by Indian Motorcycle and the Buffalo Chip Street Drag Invitational with Crazy John both taking place in the Chip’s amphitheater that afternoon. “Young Blood/Old Iron”, the 2017 Motorcycles as Art exhibit curated by Michael Lichter will be open and free to the public.
The growing 2017 Buffalo Chip lineup of entertainment so far includes:
Friday, August 4th
Dirt Riot Off-Road Racing
Headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon
Saturday, August 5th
Dirt Riot Off-Road Racing
Headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon
Sunday, August 6th
Shinedown
American Flat Track Buffalo Chip TT Presented by Indian Motorcycle
Monday, August 7th
The Doobie Brothers
Legends Ride
Full Throttle Florida Bike Show
More headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon
Tuesday, August 8th
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Blackberry Smoke
Biker Belles
Full Throttle Florida Bike Show
Wednesday, August 9th
Ozzy Osbourne
Moto Stampede:
Street Drag Invitational with Crazy John
RSD Super Hooligan Races Presented by Indian Motorcycle
Sportster Showdown
More Headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon
Thursday, August 10th
George Thorogood and the Destroyers
Blink-182
Freedom Celebration and Ride
Rat’s Hole Bike Show
Doug Danger’s World Record Rattlesnake Jump on Evel Knievel’s 1972 XR750
Friday, August 11th
Alter Bridge
AMA Supermoto Races
American West Motorcycle Tour
More Headlining Concerts to be Announced Soon
Saturday, August 12th
AMA Supermoto Races
American West Motorcycle Tour
Headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon
The Buffalo Chip will be announcing more entertainment in the coming weeks. Those interested can get more information and purchase passes at BuffaloChip.com.