OZZY OSBOURNE Confirmed For Sturgis Buffalo Chip 2017; Video Trailer Streaming

There is only one Ozzy Osbourne, a multi-platinum recording artist, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, founding member of Black Sabbath and Ozzfest, known to worshippers worldwide as the Godfather of Heavy Metal. On Wednesday, August 9th he will be astonishing fans at The Largest Music Festival in Motorcycling on the Sturgis Buffalo Chip’ s Wolfman Jack Stage. Osbourne chose to perform at the hub of the rally, the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, as one of just a handful of shows on his first solo US tour in six years. See an official band announcement video below.

“You never know what to expect with Ozzy, but you can be sure it will be over the top," said Rod Woodruff, President of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. “He puts on an incredible show and this is one of those performances you just can’t miss. You may not have another opportunity to see the legendary Ozzy Osbourne live on stage. I wonder if he’s still biting the heads off bats?”

Osbourne’s music is as relevant today as it was four decades ago when he joined Black Sabbath. Since the 1979 release of his first solo album, Blizzard Of Ozz and subsequent Diary Of A Madman, Osbourne has continued to amaze fans with his heavy metal wizardry. In June 2013, after more than three decades of waiting, original Black Sabbath members released their critically acclaimed album 13, which entered the charts at #1 in 13 countries. In 2014, the group won a Grammy Award in the “Best Metal” category for the single “God is Dead?” Later that year Ozzy was presented with the “Global Icon” award at the 2014 Europe Music Awards in Glasgow.

As the largest and most easily accessed concert and camping venue east of Sturgis, concert attendees not already camping at the Buffalo Chip will be able to access the free parking area at the east gate, about 5 miles from exit 37 on I-90. Passes purchased for Wednesday, August 9th include the Roland Sands Design Super Hooligan races presented by Indian Motorcycle and the Buffalo Chip Street Drag Invitational with Crazy John both taking place in the Chip’s amphitheater that afternoon. “Young Blood/Old Iron”, the 2017 Motorcycles as Art exhibit curated by Michael Lichter will be open and free to the public.

The growing 2017 Buffalo Chip lineup of entertainment so far includes:

Friday, August 4th

Dirt Riot Off-Road Racing

Headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon

Saturday, August 5th

Dirt Riot Off-Road Racing

Headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon

Sunday, August 6th

Shinedown

American Flat Track Buffalo Chip TT Presented by Indian Motorcycle

Monday, August 7th

The Doobie Brothers

Legends Ride

Full Throttle Florida Bike Show

More headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon

Tuesday, August 8th

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Blackberry Smoke

Biker Belles

Full Throttle Florida Bike Show

Wednesday, August 9th

Ozzy Osbourne

Moto Stampede:

Street Drag Invitational with Crazy John

RSD Super Hooligan Races Presented by Indian Motorcycle

Sportster Showdown

More Headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon

Thursday, August 10th

George Thorogood and the Destroyers

Blink-182

Freedom Celebration and Ride

Rat’s Hole Bike Show

Doug Danger’s World Record Rattlesnake Jump on Evel Knievel’s 1972 XR750

Friday, August 11th

Alter Bridge

AMA Supermoto Races

American West Motorcycle Tour

More Headlining Concerts to be Announced Soon

Saturday, August 12th

AMA Supermoto Races

American West Motorcycle Tour

Headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon

The Buffalo Chip will be announcing more entertainment in the coming weeks. Those interested can get more information and purchase passes at BuffaloChip.com.