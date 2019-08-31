OZZY OSBOURNE Confirmed To Appear On New POST MALONE Album

Word has come down that Ozzy Osbourne is one of the guests due to appear on rapper Post Malone's new album, Hollywood's Bleeeding, due out on September 6th. See below.

Details of Ozzy's appearance on the Billboard Music Award winner's new album will be revealed soon.

Ozzy Osbourne and close friend, guitarist Billy Morrison caught up in conversation today on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard (ch.38) and played some of their favorite hard rock and heavy metal. The two also discussed new music, upcoming tour plans and Ozzy’s recovery, which he cites as contributing to 2019 being one of the “most fucked up years of my life!”

Footage from SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard (ch. 38) can be seen below: