OZZY OSBOURNE Demanded RANDY RHOADS' "Dee" Appear On Blizzard Of Ozz Album; KELLE RHOADS Video Interview

For The Metal Voice, Neil Turbin interviewed Kelle Rhoads at this years annual Ride For Ronnie charity event. Rhoads talked about the origins of the classical piece "Dee" by brother Randy Rhoads, as well as Kelle Rhoads' upcoming studio album. Watch below.

Kelle Rhoads told The Metal Voice about the origins of the piece "Dee", and how the record label did not want that piece on the Blizzard Of Ozz album: "First of all it goes deeper than that, there is a Quiet Riot song called 'Laughing Gas' and most of 'Dee' is in the guitar solo. So what Randy did was make it into a classical composition and then the record company said, 'we don't really think that that belongs on Blizzard Of Ozz'. And Ozzy Osbourne went to bat for Randy and said, 'if Randy wants this on the album it stays'."