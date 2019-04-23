OZZY OSBOURNE – “Doing Really Well” Says JACK OSBOURNE
April 23, 2019, an hour ago
Ozzy Osbourne, who recently postponed all his 2019 tour dates as he recovers from an injury sustained while dealing with pneumonia, is “doing really well” according to his son Jack Osbourne.
Jack, who is currently promoting his paranormal investigation show Portals To Hell, which airs on the Travel Channel, was asked for an update on Ozzy's health status during an appearance on The Jenny McCarthy Show. Jack responded: "He's doing really well. He's good. He's getting back on his feet, so he's good."
The shows will be rescheduled beginning in February 2020 and concert-goers are being asked to hold onto their original tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Because some of the 2019 dates were festival appearances, not all will be rescheduled.
Below are the new North American dates; the Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl show will be rescheduled in July 2020, exact date TBA. The 2020 UK and European dates will be announced in the coming weeks.
May
27 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
29 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center
31 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union
June
2 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
4 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
6 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Park Stadium
11 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
13 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
16 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
18 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre
20 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden Arena
24 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
26 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
28 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
July
1 - Milwaukee, WI - Amer. Family Ins. Amp--Summerfest
3 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
7 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
9 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
11 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
15 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
17 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
23 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
25 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
29 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
31 - Las Vegas, CA - MGM Grand Garden Arena
TBA:
July - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl