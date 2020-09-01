OZZY OSBOURNE Drummer TOMMY CLUFETOS Guests On The TED NUGENT Spirit Campfire Podcast (Video)

Legendary rocker Ted Nugent has teamed up with Emmy Award-winning ESPN broadcaster John Brenkus for the ongoing Spirit Campfire Podcast. They recently spoke with session drummer Tommy Clufetos, who has worked with Rob Zombie, Ozzy Osbourne, and was behind the kit for Black Sabbath's 2016 - 2017 farewell tour. Check out the interview below.

On a previous podcast, Nugent welcomed Styx frontman and former Damn Yankees bandmate Tommy Shaw, who performed the Damn Yankees song "High Enough" during the interview.