OZZY OSBOURNE - Famed Rock Photographer ROSS HALFIN Featured On Seventh Episode Of The Osbournes Podcast; Full Episode Streaming

Thirteen years on from their reality series, Ozzy Osbourne and family launched The Osbournes Podcast on March 5th. The seventh full episode is available below.

Synopis: Ross Halfin is a legend of rock and roll photography. He covered the punk bands of the 70's like The Clash, The Jam, and The Sex Pistols before making his way across the Atlantic to include rockers such as AC/DC, Rush, and Black Sabbath. His unique, forward approach to his subjects coupled with his ability to capture the most electrifying moments made him the go-to tour photographer for acts like Metallica, Mötley Crüe, and Ozzy Osbourne. Now a close personal friend of the Osbourne Family, Ross links up with the family to discuss his big break, the highs, and lows of rock photography and the most pleasant and unpleasant people to work within the biz'.

Jack Osbourne, who serves as the de facto host of the podcast, told The Hollywood Reporter that the idea was born out of his own love of the audio format. "There's been talk about bringing The Osbournes back, but it would never work," he says. "I thought, 'Well, this is probably the next best thing'."