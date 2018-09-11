OZZY OSBOURNE - Fan-Filmed Front Row Video From Wantagh, NY Show Available

On September 8th, Ozzy Osbourne performed at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY. Fan-filmed video, shot from the front row, is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows.

"Bark At The Moon"

"Mr. Crowley"

"I Don't Know"

"Fairies Wear Boots"

"Suicide Solution"

"No More Tears"

"Road To Nowhere"

"War Pigs"

"Miracle Man / Crazy Babies / Desire / Perry Mason"

- drum solo -

"I Don't Want To Change The World"

"Shot In The Dark"

"Crazy Train"

Encore:

"Mama, I'm Coming Home"

"Paranoid"

Find Ozzy's live itinerary here.

Ozzy has announced a new set of UK tour dates. The 2019 European leg kicks off in Dublin on January 30th with dates scheduled throughout the UK, including a night at London’s O2 Arena before continuing through Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, and Italy and concluding in Barcelona in early March.

Ozzy will be joined by metal gods Judas Priest for select dates on the tour. Tickets for the UK shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 7th, at 9 AM.

"I've been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers," Ozzy said. "I'm looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades."

On his upcoming farewell world tour, produced by Live Nation, he will celebrate more than five decades as a performer (both as a solo artist and as lead singer of Black Sabbath which toured through Europe in 2017 on their farewell tour).

Ozzy Osbourne No More Tours 2 dates with Judas Priest:

February

1 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

3 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

5 - Newcastle, UK - Metro Radio Arena

7 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro

9 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Arena