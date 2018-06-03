OZZY OSBOURNE - Fan-Filmed Video Of No More Tours 2 Moscow Show Available

Ozzy Osbourne's (presumably) last show ever in Moscow, Russia took place at Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Moscow on June 1st as part of his No More Tours 2. Close to 60 minutes of fan-filmed video of the show can be viewed below; it begins with "Road To Nowhere".

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Bark at the Moon"

"Mr. Crowley"

"I Don't Know"

"Fairies Wear Boots" (Black Sabbath)

"Suicide Solution"

"No More Tears"

"Road to Nowhere"

"War Pigs" (Black Sabbath)

"Miracle Man / Crazy Babies / Desire / Perry Mason" (instrumental medley + Zakk Wylde guitar solo)

- drum solo -

"Shot in the Dark"

"I Don't Want to Change the World"

"Crazy Train"

Encore:

"Mama, I'm Coming Home"

"Paranoid" (Black Sabbath)

"I've been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers," Osbourne says about his final tour. "I'm looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades."

Dates:

June

3 – St. Petersburg, Russia – Ice Palace

6 – Finland – Rockfest

8 – Solvesborg, Sweden – Sweden Rock Festival

10 – Donington, UK – Download Festival

13 – Prague, Czech Republic – Prague Rocks Festival

15 – Paris, France – Download Festival

17 – Italy – Firenze Rocks Festival

20 – Halden, Norway – Tons Of Rock Festival

22 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell Festival

24 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting

26 – Krakow, Poland – Impact Festival

28 – Oberhausen, Germany – Konig-Pilsner Arena

30 – Madrid, Spain – Download Festival

July

2 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

5 – Barcelona, Spain – Rock Fest Barcelona

8 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Live Park

August

30 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

September

1 – Syracuse, NY – Lakeview Amphitheater

4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

6 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

8 – Wantagh, NY – Jones Beach Amphitheatre

10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

12 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

14 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

19 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Center

21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

23 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

26 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion

28 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

30 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

October

2 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

4 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

6 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

9 – Chula Vista, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

11 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

13 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena