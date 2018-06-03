OZZY OSBOURNE - Fan-Filmed Video Of No More Tours 2 Moscow Show Available
Ozzy Osbourne's (presumably) last show ever in Moscow, Russia took place at Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Moscow on June 1st as part of his No More Tours 2. Close to 60 minutes of fan-filmed video of the show can be viewed below; it begins with "Road To Nowhere".
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Bark at the Moon"
"Mr. Crowley"
"I Don't Know"
"Fairies Wear Boots" (Black Sabbath)
"Suicide Solution"
"No More Tears"
"Road to Nowhere"
"War Pigs" (Black Sabbath)
"Miracle Man / Crazy Babies / Desire / Perry Mason" (instrumental medley + Zakk Wylde guitar solo)
- drum solo -
"Shot in the Dark"
"I Don't Want to Change the World"
"Crazy Train"
Encore:
"Mama, I'm Coming Home"
"Paranoid" (Black Sabbath)
"I've been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers," Osbourne says about his final tour. "I'm looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades."
Dates:
June
3 – St. Petersburg, Russia – Ice Palace
6 – Finland – Rockfest
8 – Solvesborg, Sweden – Sweden Rock Festival
10 – Donington, UK – Download Festival
13 – Prague, Czech Republic – Prague Rocks Festival
15 – Paris, France – Download Festival
17 – Italy – Firenze Rocks Festival
20 – Halden, Norway – Tons Of Rock Festival
22 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell Festival
24 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting
26 – Krakow, Poland – Impact Festival
28 – Oberhausen, Germany – Konig-Pilsner Arena
30 – Madrid, Spain – Download Festival
July
2 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
5 – Barcelona, Spain – Rock Fest Barcelona
8 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Live Park
August
30 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center
September
1 – Syracuse, NY – Lakeview Amphitheater
4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
6 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
8 – Wantagh, NY – Jones Beach Amphitheatre
10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
12 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
14 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
19 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Center
21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
23 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
26 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion
28 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
30 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
October
2 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
4 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
6 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
9 – Chula Vista, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
11 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
13 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena