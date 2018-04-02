OZZY OSBOURNE - Fifth Episode Of The Osbournes Podcast Streaming In Full

Thirteen years on from their reality series, Ozzy Osbourne and family launched The Osbournes Podcast on March 5th. The fifth full episode is available below.

Synopis: Being part of a family with a medical history as crazy as the Osbournes probably isn’t easy, but it does make for some entertaining and enlightening conversation. When you have as many health debacles on your resume as they do, you surely know a thing or two about a thing or two. Optimum health has been a roller coaster ride for Ozzy, Sharon, Jack and Kelly, and now the family will share the experiences of dealing with their own maladies – no matter how disgusting or personal.

Jack Osbourne, who serves as the de facto host of the podcast, told The Hollywood Reporter that the idea was born out of his own love of the audio format. "There's been talk about bringing The Osbournes back, but it would never work," he says. "I thought, 'Well, this is probably the next best thing'."

In this ten episode podcast, Jack will lead Sharon, Ozzy and Kelly on a wild, unfiltered and unpredictable journey filled with laughter, love and everything it means to be an Osbourne.