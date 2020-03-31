OZZY OSBOURNE Forced To Cancel Trip To Switzerland For Medical Treatment Due To COVID-19 Restrictions

Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to cancel his planned trip to Switzerland in April, due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. Ozzy was scheduled to undergo medical treatment for his Parkinson’s disease.

Ozzy's wife/manager, Sharon Osbourne, confirmed the news yesterday on CBS daytime talk show, The Talk, stating: “We had to cancel our trip to Switzerland. We were meant to go on the 8th of April - but we had to cancel - for his treatment. We’re just hanging in like everybody else... just trying to stay away and be quiet and just, you know, hold it in there."

Sharon added: "I honestly find this such frightening times. I just think it’s a really, really frightening time to be alive.”