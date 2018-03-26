OZZY OSBOURNE - Fourth Episode Of The Osbournes Podcast Streaming In Full

Thirteen years on from their reality series, Ozzy Osbourne and family launchd The Osbournes Podcast on March 5th. The fourth full episode is available below.

Synopis: Sheryl Underwood is a host, writer, producer and actress that has overcome all odds to become one of the most sought after and hardest working comediennes in the biz’. Starting with her humble beginnings on Chicago’s notorious South Side, Sheryl lays out the incredibly hilarious and heartfelt journey of how she went from military woman to owner of a multi-media empire. Underwood has starred in legendary daytime dramas like The Young And The Restless, serves alongside BFF Sharon Osbourne on CBS’s Emmy Award winning The Talk, and also hosts and produces Sheryl Underwood Radio - THE APP, which is an all-access pass to entertaining and enlightening conversations covering relationships, entertainment, sports and hot topics.

Jack Osbourne, who serves as the de facto host of the podcast, told The Hollywood Reporter that the idea was born out of his own love of the audio format. "There's been talk about bringing The Osbournes back, but it would never work," he says. "I thought, 'Well, this is probably the next best thing'."

In this ten episode podcast, Jack will lead Sharon, Ozzy and Kelly on a wild, unfiltered and unpredictable journey filled with laughter, love and everything it means to be an Osbourne.

Coming March 5th: Take a ride with America's favorite rock n' roll family as they reminisce about the Emmy Award winning MTV series, swap stories with their most fascinating friends and catch up on present day events.