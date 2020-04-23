OZZY OSBOURNE - Get Your Bat Coronavirus Tee & Face Mask

For 72 hours only, get a free Ozzy Osbourne face mask when you order this new shirt.

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location. This item will begin shipping in mid-May.

The Ozzy Osbourne 'Bat Coronavirus L/S Tee' features bat/mask artwork complete with Ozzy Osbourne logo and 'Fuck Coronavirus!' printed down the sleeve.

100% Preshrunk Cotton

Standard Unisex Fit

Screenprint Designs

Each purchase of this tee comes with a free 'Bat Coronavirus Face Mask'

These masks are not medical grade and are not meant to take the place of the N95 masks. They are not suitable for use in a surgical setting or where there would be significant exposure to liquid, bodily or other hazardous fluids, use in a clinical setting, or use in the presence of a high-intensity heat source or flammable gas. Please consult your local guidelines for protective face gear. This item is final sale and cannot be returned.