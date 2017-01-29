OZZY OSBOURNE Guitarist GUS G. - "The New Album Is On Hold For Now"

Former Anthrax singer Neil Turbin caught up with Firewind / Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G for Canada's The Metal Voice at NAMM 2017 in Anaheim, CA. Gus G spoke about the new Firewind album, Immortals, performing with Ozzy Osbourne, growing up in Greece, and his signature Jackson Guitars. Check out the interview below.

On singer Henning Basse on the new Firewind album: "He used to sing in a band called Metallium and he was our touring singer for 10 years, great guy, great frontman. He helped me on my solo gigs a couple of years ago and he was looking for a band and we were looking for a singer, it just seemed like the right thing to do. He has brought a new energy to the band and I am very excited to play with him."

On whether there' s a lot of pressure playing with Ozzy Osbourne: "Yeah, of course, I would be lying if I said it that it wasn't intimidating, but at the same time it's such a big challenge a life changing moment for me I could have not said no to that. I said whatever happens I know I am going to get crucified out there, but I have to go out there and I have to see what it would be like for me. I just do my best. We are there to make Ozzy shine."

On collaborating with Ozzy: "We wrote a couple of ideas together, that hasn't been recorded just some demos of sound checks after the Scream tour ended Ozzy went right back into Sabbath so the new album by Ozzy is on hold for now."

Firewind released their eighth studio album, Immortals, on January 20th via the band’s longtime label partner Century Media Records in Europe and in North America via AFM Records. A lyric video for the album track “Back On The Throne” can be found below.

Gus G. previously commented on Immortals, the band’s first concept album, and its artwork (which can be seen below): “Since we're from Greece, we thought it would be a cool idea to make a concept of Greek history and heritage. So, on this album we focused on the legendary battles of Thermopylae and Salamis during the 2nd Persian invasion of Greece in 480 BC. The artwork was once again created by our longtime collaborator, Gustavo Sazes and we feel it reflects the vibe we tried to capture on this album - Epic, Powerful, Glorious, Everlasting.”

Immortals marks the first time Firewind used an outside co-producer, working with Dennis Ward (Unisonic, Pink Cream 69), who not only engineered, mixed and mastered the album, but also co-wrote it together with Gus G.

Next to the standard jewel case CD and Digital Download formats, Immortals will also be released as LP on 180gr vinyl with a poster as well as the entire album on CD as bonus. Additionally, there will also be a limited edition Mediabook CD with expanded booklet, a bonus track and 3 stickers.

Immortals tracklisting:

“Hands Of Time”

“We Defy”

“Ode To Leonidas”

“Back On The Throne”

“Live And Die By The Sword”

“Wars Of Ages”



“Lady Of 1000 Sorrows”

“Immortals”

“Warriors And Saints”

“Rise From The Ashes”

“Back On The Throne” lyric video:

Track-by-track video:

“Ode To Leonidas” video:

“Hands Of Time”:

EPK (Electronic Press Kit) :