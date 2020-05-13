OZZY OSBOURNE Helped Sony Music Streaming Revenues Hit £2 Billion In 2019

Ozzy Osbourne was among the artists that helped Sony Music streaming revenues hit £2 billion in 2019, according to Music Week.

Parent company Sony Corp revealed that the recorded music division’s streaming revenues increased by 21.3% year-on-year to 276 billion yen (£2.1bn) in fiscal 2019. Streaming accounted for 59.1% of recorded music revenues for the year. The Q4 year-on-year increase in recorded music streaming revenues was 25.9% to 69.9bn yen (£531m). Overall recorded music revenues were at 467.1 billion yen (£3.5bn), a year-on-year increase of 9.4%.

There was no clear sign of an impact from Covid-19 in the Q4 period ending March 31, 2020. Recorded music revenues were up 12.1% on the prior year quarter at 117 billion yen (£888.8bn).

The biggest music project of Q4 in terms of revenue was Harry Styles’ Fine Line, followed by releases from Future, Doja Cat, Jackboys, Ozzy Osbourne, Lil Nas X, Luke Combs, Camila Cabello, Travis Scott and Khalid. During the full year, Lil Nas X’s 7 EP was the biggest earner, followed by releases from Khalid, Harry Styles, Chris Brown, Tool, Travis Scott, Luke Combs, Pink, Luke Combs again and Tyler, The Creator.

Read more at Music Week.