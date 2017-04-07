OZZY OSBOURNE Highlights Honorary Roles At O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race In Texas

Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne and nationally acclaimed sports talk radio and TV personality Jim Rome highlight the honorary positions for Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Ozzy Osbourne and his son, Jack, will serve as Honorary Race Directors that will include the command of Drivers To Your Cars and riding in one of the official Chevy SS pace cars that will lead the field to the green for the start of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500.

Rome will handle the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 Grand Marshal responsibilities and give the command to the drivers to start their engines.

Bridgestone Corporation Regional Manager Derek Wessels will wave the green flag as the Honorary Starter for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, the seventh race in the 36-event Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 will begin at 12:30 p.m. CT and be broadcast live on FOX, national radio partners PRN and Sirius XM Channel 90 as well as locally on 95.9 FM The Ranch.

Tickets for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 are available by visiting Texasmotorspeedway.com or by calling the speedway ticket office at 817.215.8500.