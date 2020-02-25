OZZY OSBOURNE Hopes To Begin Recording New Album Next Month - "I Might As Well, While I'm Not Doing Gigs"

Host Eddie Pappani teamed up with Disturbed frontman David Draiman to host Ozzy Osbourne for iHeartRadio's "Icons" event in celebration of the release of Ozzy Osbourne's new album, Ordinary Man.

Fans lined up for the intimate event. They were treated to exclusive details on the meaning of Ozzy's new songs, how his writing has changed over the years, his plans for the future, insecurity, and much more.

Asked how his approach to writing songs has changed over the years, Ozzy revealed: "With this album, because I was so miserable the last year, it was a relief just to get and do something that I love to do. I had no deadlines. And I'm hoping that next month I'll go and do another album with (producer) Andrew (Watt). I might as well, while I'm not doing gigs."

When it's pointed out that this year marks the 50th anniversary of Black Sabbath's first album, Ozzy comments: "I cannot believe it! It's gone by so quickly. I can remember going to the studio for the first time with them. I remember thinking, 'Oh, this will be fun for the next couple of years, wining and dining.' And here we are fifty years later."

Did he expect that people would still be talking about Black Sabbath all these years later? "This is the biggest surprise of my life and the best gift that God ever gave me… or satan."

Read more at iHeartRadio.

Ordinary Man is available as a standard CD, deluxe CD, black vinyl, deluxe gatefold swirl color vinyl, picture disc and digital album.

Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. Beyond the core band, Ordinary Man, features a who's-who of Ozzy friends and collaborators including Slash, Elton John and Post Malone.

"Straight To Hell"

"All My Life"

"Goodbye"

"Ordinary Man" feat. Elton John

"Under The Graveyard"

"Eat Me"

"Today Is The End"

"Scary Little Green Men"

"Holy For Tonight"

"It's A Raid" feat. Post Malone

"Take What You Want" - Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott