OZZY OSBOURNE Hospitalized Due To Hand Injury

Ozzy Osbourne’s show at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA last night was postponed due to illness. The Black Sabbath singer is being treated for an infection, which required surgery on his hand yesterday. Osbourne will spend a couple of days at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles where he'll remain under doctor's care as they monitor the infection. The show is part of Ozzy’s North American No More Tours 2, produced by Live Nation,and is expected to resume on Tuesday, October 9 at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in Chula Vista before this leg of the tour wraps with shows at the Hollywood Bowl (October 11) in Los Angeles and Las Vegas (October 13) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Stone Sour will perform on these three shows.



The October 6 show has been rescheduled for Tuesday, October 16 (support act for the new date is TBA). Ticket holders for the October 6 show should hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored at the rescheduled date on October 16. Refunds are also available at point of purchase.



Find Ozzy's tour itinerary here.