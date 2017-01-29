OZZY OSBOURNE - “I Don't Think I'm A Fucking Sex Addict”

According to the Sunday Express, Ozzy Osbourne has backtracked on claims he had a "sex addiction" and admitted that his infidelity last year was merely "a bump in the road".

Osbourne has claimed that he lied about his apparent sex addiction. He pretended to suffer from the addiction as a cover up after he was caught cheating with hairdresser Michelle Pugh.

He told The Times: "I'm in a fucking rock band, aren't I? There have always been groupies. I just got caught, didn't I? It was a bump in the road. I don't think I'm a fucking sex addict."

This contradicts claims he made in August after hair stylist Michelle Pugh told People magazine she had a “very real relationship” with the rocker, lasting four years.

At the time he issued a statement, saying: “Over the last six years, I have been dealing with a sex addiction. Out of bad comes good. Since the press exposed this, I have gone into intense therapy.”

“Things are fine now,” Ozzy added. “Not a day goes by when we don’t speak or text. Never. Even when it’s been tough, even when it’s been like fucking World War Three.”

Black Sabbath’s final two shows are in their hometown of Birmingham on February 2nd and 4th at the Genting Arena which is part of the NEC complex.



