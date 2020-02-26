OZZY OSBOURNE - "I Thought It Was The Drugs And Alcohol That Made It All Work, But It's Not True"; Complete Interview With Apple Music's ZANE LOWE Now Streaming; Video

Ozzy Osbourne's complete video interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, in support of his new album Ordinary Man, is available for streaming in two parts, below.

In the first chapter, Ozzy and producer Andrew Watt sit down with Zane Lowe to discuss Ordinary Man, working with Post Malone, Elton John, Guns N’ Roses, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Ozzy talks about how this was the easiest album to produce and how quickly it came together.

In the second chapter, Ozzy and Andrew Watt sit down with Lowe to discuss Ordinary Man, working with Guns N’ Roses bass player Duff McKagan and the Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith on this record. Ozzy talks about how the Post Malone collaboration came together and how music has saved his life.

Ordinary Man is available as a standard CD, deluxe CD, black vinyl, deluxe gatefold swirl color vinyl, picture disc and digital album.

Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. Beyond the core band, Ordinary Man, features a who's-who of Ozzy friends and collaborators including Slash, Elton John and Post Malone.

"Straight To Hell"

"All My Life"

"Goodbye"

"Ordinary Man" feat. Elton John

"Under The Graveyard"

"Eat Me"

"Today Is The End"

"Scary Little Green Men"

"Holy For Tonight"

"It's A Raid" feat. Post Malone

"Take What You Want" - Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott