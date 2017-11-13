OZZY OSBOURNE - "I Won't Be Doing Dancing With The Stars"

Season 2 of father-son reality series, Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour, starring Ozzy Osbourne and his son, Jack Osbourne, premiered on November 8th on A&E.

Emily Longeretta ​of Us Weekly spoke to Ozzy about his journeys, his music future, and of course, his love for reality TV; an excerpt follows:

Us: Which location was the craziest this season?

Ozzy: "The Body Farm in Texas, which is a place where they study human body decomposition to help solve crimes. There was an area outside where there were human dead bodies in various states of decomposition. I had a hard time getting the smell and the sight of the dead bodies out of my mind for a long time after we left. I’m one for the macabre, but this place was even too macabre for the Prince of Darkness."

Us:​ You’ve had cameras on you for a long time. Is some sort of reality TV always going to be in the future for you?

Ozzy: "Who’s to say? To me it’s all part of the entertainment business. If it’s something interesting then I’ll give it some serious consideration, but it’s not anything I’m seeking out. One thing I will say is I won’t be doing Dancing With the Stars."

Us: You retired briefly and then came back: would you ever retire fully? Do you see an end in sight?

Ozzy: "Not until they put me in a pine box. I’ve just announced my final world tour, but I don’t think I’ll ever retire completely. I’ll still do shows here and there, just no full tours."

To read the complete interview, visit this location.

Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour airs on A&E Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET. In the clip below, Jack and Ozzy head to Texas where they announce the start of a Nascar race before thousands of fans.