OZZY OSBOURNE - "If There Was Ever An Album I'd Like To Remix And Do Better, It Would Be The Ultimate Sin"

For the first time in his solo career, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter, Ozzy Osbourne, will be celebrated with the first-ever definitive vinyl collection of all his original solo material. Due out Friday, November 29 on Sony Legacy, fans can pre-order the box set here. Watch a clip about the set, with special guest star Zakk Wylde, below.

Ozzy recently spoke with Rolling Stone in an excluisve interview about the collection. Following is an excerpt:

Osbourne’s torn between his first two solo albums as his favorite, but asked his least favorite, the reply is swift: 1986’s The Ultimate Sin. Although it’s currently out of print physically (but available on streaming services), the LP contains one of his biggest hits, "Shot in the Dark", and has been certified double platinum.

“(Producer) Ron Nevison didn’t really do a great production job,” he says. “The songs weren’t bad; they were just put down weird. Everything felt and sounded the fucking same. There was no imagination. If there was ever an album I’d like to remix and do better, it would be The Ultimate Sin.”

His mood shifts when thinking about the collection’s rarities, which include a few tracks from the Randy Rhoads era such as “You Looking at Me, Looking at You” and “You Said It All.” The latter was a one-off live cut recorded with the Rolling Stones’ mobile recording studio, and the former was one of the first songs he wrote as a solo artist with Rhoads, who died in a plane accident in 1982.

“I can’t remember why that wasn’t on Blizzard of Ozz,” he says. “It’s been a million years since I last heard either of them. People keep asking me, have I got things that never got released with Randy. Unfortunately, he was with me such a short amount of time.”

Read the complete story

The box set is titled See You On The Other Side, and includes:

Vinyl: 173 songs total on 16 albums, each of which is 150-gram, hand-pressed multi-colored splatter vinyl, making each pressing unique. Many of the albums are previously unavailable or are currently out of print on vinyl.

The collection also includes Flippin' The B Side, a new collection of non-album tracks, which has never been pressed to vinyl. In addition, Black Rain, Down To Earth and Scream have never been pressed in the US, while No More Tears was remastered from the original flat analog album masters and is offered as a two-LP set which will allow the album's songs to be uncompressed for the very first time ever on vinyl. (Full list of albums is below.)

Art: 10 newly designed 24"X36" posters (including some never-before-seen images) each accompany the 10 studio albums released between 1981-2010.

AR: Twelve AR (Augmented Reality) experiences will be included throughout the package. Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Signed Certificate: Each collection features an individually numbered vellum certificate of authenticity hand-signed by Ozzy.

"This one's the most elaborate collection so far," Ozzy says. "It's very well thought-out and well put together. It's got everything in there that you possibly could want and some surprises along the way. The sound of a vinyl record is different, and I do believe that vinyl sounds better."

The full list of vinyl (all of which contain the original trac-listings) is as follows:

- Blizzard Of Ozz, 1980

- Mr. Crowley (EP), 45 RPM 1980

- Diary Of A Madman,1981

- Bark At The Moon, 1983

- The Ultimate Sin, 1986

- Tribute (2 LPs), 1987

- No Rest For The Wicked, 1988

- Just Say Ozzy (EP), 1990

- No More Tears, 1991

- Live & Loud (3 LPs), 1993

- Ozzmosis (2 LPs), 1995

- Down To Earth, 2001

- Live At Budokan, (2 LPs) 2002

- Black Rain (2 LPs), 2007

- Scream (2 LPs), 2010

Bonus features include:

Flippin' The B Side (a new collection of non-LP tracks)

Side A

"You Looking At Me Looking At You"

Originally from the "Crazy Train" UK 7" single, released 1980

"One Up The B Side"

Originally from "Bark At The Moon" 7" single, released 1983

"Spiders"

Originally from "Bark At The Moon" 7" single, released 1983

"Hero"

Originally a hidden track from the No Rest For The Wicked US CD and cassette release, released 1988

"The Liar"

Originally from the "Miracle Man" UK 12" single, released 1988

"Don't Blame Me"

Originally from the "Mama I'm Coming Home" UK 7" single, released 1991

Side B

"Party With The Animals"

Originally from the "Mama I'm Coming Home" US CD single, released 1992

"Living With The Enemy"

Originally from the "Perry Mason" UK CD single, released 1995

"Voodoo Dancer"

Originally from the "I Just Want You" UK CD single, released 1996

"Back On Earth"

Originally from "The Ozzman Cometh" compilation, released 1997

"No Place For Angels"

Originally from the "Gets Me Through" CD single, released 2001

"Walk On Water"

Originally released on "Prince Of Darkness," released 2005

Flexi Disc, 7" (45 RPM)

Unreleased version of "See You On The Other Side" (Demo)