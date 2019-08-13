OZZY OSBOURNE Is A Genetic Mutant, Claims DNA Researcher

MashableIndia's Afifa Qureshi reports:

Ozzy Osbourne has lived life on a high. The 70-year-old front man of the heavy metal band, Black Sabbath, fuelled his existence with drugs that has knocked him out at many points of time. However, the English singer is still going strong and had made it through the test of time. His remarkable survival revoked biologist Bill Sullivan who has referred to Ozzy in his book, Pleased To Meet Me, as a ‘genetic mutant.’

The scientist has figured out how the star has such a high tolerance against both drugs and alcohol and how and were his genes involved to pre-dispose him to substance abuse tendencies. In his book, Sullivan looks at surprising ways we are shaped by our DNA and biological factors that play out in our gene expression.

