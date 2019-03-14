OZZY OSBOURNE Is "Complaining A Lot And He's Back To His Normal Routine, So Everything's A-Okay" Following Bout With Pneumonia

March 14, 2019, 29 minutes ago

During an interview with Access, found below, Sharon and Jack Osbourne offered an update on Ozzy Osbourne's health after being hospitalized five weeks ago with pneumonia at Keck Hospital at the University of Southern California

Jack: "Well, if this gauges where he's at, he's complaining a lot and he's back to his normal routine, so everything's A-okay there. It's when he's happy and skipping around. You're like, 'There's something really wrong here. Call the doctor.'"

Sharon: "That's always a good sign, when he complains and he's miserable. Then you know it's good."

Back in February, Ozzy was forced to cancel shows in Australia, New Zealand and Japan. This followed news of the postponement of the entire UK and European leg of his No More Tours 2 tour on doctors' orders.

