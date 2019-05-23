OZZY OSBOURNE Is "Pining" To Get Back On Tour - "The Challenge Is Not His Injuries, It's His State Of Mind To Keep Him Positive And Working," Says SHARON (Video)

Sharon Osbourne made a very special appearance on UK talk show, Loose Women, and talked about Ozzy's health and how she is coping with her mental health.

In regards to Ozzy, Sharon reveals (see video below): "He's had a really tough year, really. It started off with flu, which went to bronchitis, which went to pneumonia. He was hospitalized, came out, he was well on the road to recovery, and he gets up in the middle of the night to go to the loo for his... and on the way back, he tripped up on the carpet that was under our bed and fell against the corner of the night table, which is made of mirror."

Sharon continues: "His pain is, he's not good at being at home. He wants to be back on the road, back on his tour, back with his band, and he's pining. Really, the challenge is not his injuries, it's his state of mind to keep him positive and working."

Ozzy recently announced that his postponed Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl show will now take place Monday, July 27, 2020.

The concert – part of the itinerary of his recently announced new dates for his No More Tours 2 - will come near the end of Ozzy's 2020 North American shows, which kick off May 27 in Atlanta and conclude July 31 in Las Vegas.

Prior to the North American tour, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter will kick off a six-week European trek in Ozzy's native UK on January 31 before wrapping March 16 in Zurich, Switzerland. The tour includes stops throughout the UK - Nottingham, Dublin, Manchester, Newcastle, London (O2 Arena), Glasgow and Ozzy's Birmingham hometown - before heading to Europe for gigs in Germany, Finland, Sweden, Austria, Czech Republic, Italy and Switzerland.

