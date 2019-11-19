OZZY OSBOURNE Issues Invitation To Fans - "You'll Be Going... Straight To Hell"

Ozzy Osbourne has issued an invitation to fans via a postcard at his official website.

Written on the postcard: "You're invited. Join me this Friday, 11/22 - Midnight. You'll be going... Straight To Hell."

Further details are forthcoming.

Ozzy will join Post Malone, Travis Scott and Andrew Watt at the 2019 American Music Awards for the world TV performance premier of Post Malone's song "Take What You Want". The 2019 AMAs, hosted by Ciara, will air live on November 24 at 8 PM, ET on ABC, from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA.

When Ozzy Osbourne relaunches his No More Tours 2 in 2020, he'll be joined by special guest Marilyn Manson for the North American shows.

These dates are Ozzy's first shows since he announced earlier this year that all his 2019 performances would be postponed allowing him to heal from an injury sustained while dealing with pneumonia. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter and 2019 Grammy Special Merit Award recipient fell at his Los Angeles home and trapped his spine aggravating years-old injuries (from his 2003 ATV accident) that required surgery.

The No More Tours 2 kicks off May 27 in Atlanta and concludes July 31 in Las Vegas. Next up, Osbourne will head overseas in October for the rescheduled UK and European dates; Judas Priest will remain as support on the tour as part of their JP/50 Heavy Metal Years anniversary tour.

"Marilyn is killer live," Ozzy says. "He's so fucking out there, and if I think that, then look out, we're all fucked."

"I've toured with Ozzy many times and it's always been fucking spectacular," says Marilyn Manson. "I'm honored to do it again. This is one not to miss."

Ozzy's 2020 dates are below:

North America with Marilyn Manson:

May

27 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

29 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center

31 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union

June

2 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

4 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

6 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Park Stadium

11 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

13 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

16 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

18 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre

20 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden Arena

24 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

26 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

28 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

July

1 - Milwaukee, WI - Amer. Family Ins. Amp - Summerfest

3 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

7 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

9 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

11 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

15 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

17 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

25 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

27 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

29 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

31 - Las Vegas, CA - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Europe and UK with Judas Priest:

October

23 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena

25 - Glasgow, UK - SSE Hydro

28 - London, UK - The O2

31 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

November

2 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

5 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

8 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

11 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle

13 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena

16 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

19 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

22 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Arena

24 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

26 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

28 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena

30 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

December

3 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Friends Arena

7 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena

Ozzy recently released "Under The Graveyard”, his first new solo music in almost 10 years. A massive ballad that builds into a searing rocker, it's the first single from Ozzy’s forthcoming album, Ordinary Man, due out on Epic Records in early 2020. Get the song here, and listen below.

"This album was a gift from my higher power - it is proof to me that you should never give up," Ozzy says. “And this is quite possibly the most important album I have done in a very long time, probably since No More Tears."

Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums.

"It all started when [his daughter] Kelly comes in and says 'do you want to work on a Post Malone song?'" Ozzy explains. "My first thing was 'who the fuck is Post Malone?!' I went to Andrew's [Watt] house and he said we will work really quick. After we finished that song, he said 'would you be interested in starting an album.' I said 'that would be fucking great, but now I am thinking I don't want to be working in a basement studio for six months! And in just a short time, we had the album done. Duff [McKagan] and Chad [Smith] came in and we would go in and jam during the day and I would go work out the songs in the evenings. I previously had said to Sharon I should be doing an album, but in the back of my mind I was going 'I haven't got the fucking strength...' but Andrew pulled it out of me. I really hope people listen to it and enjoy it, because I put my heart and soul into this album."