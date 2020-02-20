OZZY OSBOURNE, JACK And SHARON Featured In FaZe Clan's "What's In The Box?" Challenge (Video)

Members of FaZe Clan, the leader in competitive esports and pop-gaming entertainment, recently paid a visit to the Osbourne household for a round of their "What's In The Box?" challenge. Ozzy Osbourne, his wife / manager Sharon, and their son Jack took part in the hilarity, which can be viewed below.

FaZe Clan is known for its roster of 85 influential gaming personalities active across digital content and streaming platforms.

Speaking to Radio.com, Ozzy Osbourne clarified that his No More Tours 2 North American dates have been “postponed” and not canceled.

Ozzy said: "The way I look at it, and I've spoken to Sharon about this, I cannot go on the road until I'm 100 percent confident that I can pull it off. 'Cause if I go out now and I can't carry on, people are gonna think that I've lost the plot. So I'm not gonna go out there until I can give them the show that I wanna give them, 'cause it's not fair to them."

Speaking about his Parkinson’s diagnosis, he relates, "Everybody thinks when I had this fall last year: 'He found out he had Parkinson's.' I've known about Parkinson's since 2003. It's not a death sentence. When I got diagnosed, I went, 'Okay.' The one that I have is called P2. It's a mild form of Parkinson's at the moment. I'm not shaking. The doctor told me that I probably walk by 10 people a day that have got it that don't even know they've got it."

